Thread: Beach advice

  Today, 02:23 PM #1
    pharmacist25
    pharmacist25 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    88

    Beach advice

    Taking one of my skis (Seadoo SPark) to beach next week. Other than flushing after running and spraying down daily, is there anything else I should know? Will primarliy be in the intracoastal.
  Today, 03:58 PM #2
    pharmacist25
    pharmacist25 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    88

    Re: Beach advice

    Going to be there 5 days. Is it OK to leave in saltwater at a dock for 5 days or shoul dI pull it out every day? Boat ramp kind of far away, so was wanting to leave it but not sure if thats kosher?
  Today, 05:58 PM #3
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,135

    Re: Beach advice

    Rent one instead. You may have a strained friendship if something goes wrong with it.
