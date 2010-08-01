Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 JS550 Backfires & wont start. HELP PLEASE! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location USA Posts 4 1990 JS550 Backfires & wont start. HELP PLEASE! Somebody please help me on this... I am at a complete loss.



I have a 1990 js550 with the piston-port style engine. A couple weeks ago I rebuilt the top end (new pistons, gaskets, bearings) and I have good compression now. The ski, last year, was running "just fine" and now it just refuses to.



Here is a quick synopsis of what is happening...

-Revs and runs like a champ for 1-2 seconds off starting fluid at WOT (Wide open throttle)

-Will not run/start on gas

-Backfires from carb and exhaust

-Does not even attempt to run unless at WOT. That happens with both starting fluid and gas



I have pulled the flywheel cover off and it looks like it was at 21 degrees TDC for the front piston. Tried putting gas directly into carb, this did not work either.



I have been at a complete loss for a week now and it is driving me nuts! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules