Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 New Rider - Had bogging issues due to carb tuning and exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Kingston Age 26 Posts 1 JS550 New Rider - Had bogging issues due to carb tuning and exhaust Hi Everyone,



Im new to the PWC's and this forum. Just picked up a 1980's JS550. This forum has been to helpful as I have gone through some issues and for almost every problem I have been able to find a solution here.



Started out with a new steering cable. That got me steering!



Then it was bogging out. Only allowing me to get up to half throttle. That was solved by tuning the high speed needle on the carb to between 1 and 1.5 turns open.



After this everything was running great for a little until I stalled out on the lake and had to swim in.

Turns out the rubber coupler (I think its 3.25 or 3.5 inch) joining the muffler and the exhaust had blown.



Replaced it with a new silicone one and its been holding up fine. Took it out to the water after that and there was still an issue. Again it was bogging out, but this time after a few mins of riding. I would go back to shore, take off the cover and look around then try another ride. Same thing would happen would ride alright for a little than start bogging out. After repeating this process a few more times I tried something different.



Came in to shower and put the nose of the ski into a dock. Then turned it on and throttled a bit. Immediately I noticed water coming out the side of the exhaust head into the hull. This all makes sense now. I had noticed there was hot water accumulating in the hull but hadn't figured out from where until that moment. It didn't leak unless the I throttled.



Turns out it was leaking from the Welsh plug or freezing plug as I have seen it called. Found the plug (it looks like a little hockey puck). Used JD Weld to re install it. Let it sit for 24 hours.



Was out on the water yesterday for almost 4 hours. Its running mint right now!! Hopefully it holds up. I have read some posts here where people have said they are still going 2+ years strong with the same fix I made.



Thanks everyone for all the help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules