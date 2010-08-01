Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HELP Yamaha waveblaster 2 760 engine run away only when pulled out the water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location New York Posts 1 HELP Yamaha waveblaster 2 760 engine run away only when pulled out the water I'm running into some problems with my 1996 waveblaster 2 760 when I first got it she was hesitant to turn on but once on she fired right up in the open waters no problem I got tired of the no start situation paid a soo called mechanic over to do a carb rebuild he sent me video of the ski running due to me being at work and trusted this guy with my jet ski to do the right work as I recommended him to my cousin to to a carb rebuild also well back to the topic everything seemed good until I put a jumper pack to it due to my battery being uncharged and it idled fit for about 10 seconds until it started to run away / dieseling i couldn't turn it off not even by pulling the lanyard or kill switch only by cutting off the gas flow will turn her off so I was asking myself wtf I thought this man fixed it yet just made my ski worse than it was I took it to the dock on my trailer started her up she accelerated fine in the water just didn't know if she was accelerated but it turns off in the water as it should know the pulling my hair part when submerged in the water on the trailer it start fine n accerates fine just don't know if she's idling fine or to advanced so I told my cousin to pull me out with it on and when we did that it had a run away and couldn't turn off it how ever it turns off in the water but when pulled out the water it runs away HELP I NEED MY SKI Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules