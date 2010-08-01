Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil blowing out of spark plug holes? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Oklahoma Age 45 Posts 3 Oil blowing out of spark plug holes? Hi guys, I'm new to sea doo, just bought a 97 spx. It is blowing oil out of spark plug holes, or it tries to hydrolock from the oil w plugs in Andy won't start obviously.

my question is I'm thinking a center crank seal? If so is that repairable or just replace crank. I also have 2 other 787s in some wrecked skis I bought but have set for a long time. But will run with 150# of compression, my question is what is the life expectancy of the center seals? I would hate to go thru all the effort of swapping and burn up a motor or have same issue. I'm very mechanically inclined, just need to know the tricks to a rave motor.

i have built many 2smoke and 4 stroke dirt bike and atv motors, but never a rotary.

