Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 GTX DI misses at 25 to 30 mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Alliance, ohio Posts 1 2002 GTX DI misses at 25 to 30 mph Ski accelerates strong up to wot 6800 rpm and 50 mph. When you try to run 20 or 25 mph it misses or cuts out. I recently had a rave valve air line come loose. When lose the ski runs fine at 20 or 25mph.But, as expected the valve does not open so top end is limited to wot of 6400 rpm an 45 mph. Can any correlation be made based on these results? I have not checked fuel filters or fuel pressure or injectors.

did know if maybe air regulator is bad or maybe check valve?

