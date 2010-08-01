|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2000 GP1200r Engine, exhaust, miscellaneous parts
Gp1200r ride plate (and trim tabs not in pictures) $25
cdi ecu electrical box(complete minus servo motor pig tail connector) $120
rear storage bin $10
trim control handle $25
servo motor mount $10
66v cylinder jugs (x1) refurbished $170 (x3) sleeved $110 each
crank case with everything (starter, stator, crank shaft, exhaust mount) $360. Willing to separate to meet demands.
carburetors (3) $150 set. (Comes with connectors not shown in pictures.)
cylinder head $40
short trim cables $25 each or $40 for both
throttle cable/ choke cable $10 each
seat $100
pump (minus wear ring) $110
All prices are OBO and does not include shipping or pay pal fees.
pm me for additional info and pictures
IMG_3003.JPGIMG_3002.JPGIMG_3005.JPGIMG_3004.JPGIMG_2995.JPGIMG_2996.JPGIMG_2998.JPGIMG_2998.JPGIMG_3001.JPGIMG_3007.JPGIMG_3008.JPGIMG_3011.JPGIMG_3006.JPGIMG_3013.JPGIMG_2992.JPGIMG_2994.JPGIMG_2993.JPGIMG_2990.JPGIMG_3010.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Gottagofast
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules