I'm putting my exhaust back on and this is freaking me out. Riva's directions are saying to use Loctite 271 on the Exhaust mount.


Looking at the old screws i don't really see any loctite on there and they did fine.


Loctite 271 says on the box that it's permanent and that to get it off heat it up to 450 degrees, that would melt just about everything around it if I ever needed to do that.


This seems ludacris, can someone chime in here?