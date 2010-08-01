A Welder's paradise- 650sx x2 exhaust pipes and heads, a cone and a hood latch $100
Just posted this entire thing and lost it. Please read entire description. 2 pipes, 2 head pipes a cone, locking mechanism and three gaskets. Both pipes are in clean excellent cosmetic condition. Pipe 1 has a tiny dribble crack on the neck( a drop or so every 10 seconds). Will need a pass or two with some weld/braze. Bought pipe 2 to replace the other one, and as a preventative measure, spent $60 at a welder and had him make 3 passes around the neck. Got home, and there's an inch or so hairline crack on the upper side of the middle of the pipe. Can be welded as well. Head pipe 1 had a dribble coming from the area where the paint is missing. I'm sure a welder can get creative with this. Good shape otherwise. Bought head pipe 2 to replace the other one. This one is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical shape. Is powder coated illusion green. Only issue is on the back side of the rear bolt hole, there's a chip in the powder coat. Barely noticeable. Both head pipes have all the fittings. Pipe 1 also has the dry out hole mod done. The cone is clean with no rust, has been wire wheeled. Previous owner said it was a pjs extended stinger but I don't see any markings and it fit both of these stock pipes. The locking mechanism is in good shape. I bought a new one because it was hard to latch. Found out I just needed to adjust it. There are two used gaskets and one new one that was assembled but never saw water.
$100 cash plush shipping