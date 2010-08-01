Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Might purchase this 1995 750sx? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2012 Location Hudson, WI Posts 51 Might purchase this 1995 750sx? Howdy howdy! Been looking to get back into stand up jetski's this summer and came across this guy. Curious what others had to say about the condition and price point of the ski!

-I would plan to do a top end as the compression is 89 and 120....

-Skim coat the hull (There's no major holes/cracks)

-Paint and hydro turf

It's currently at $1300.00, and am going to negotiate,

But any comments or concerns about the ski or price point are well appreciated thanks!

IMG_0188.PNG IMG_0189.PNG IMG_0191.PNGIMG_0190.PNG

#2

Top Dog

Join Date Aug 2015
Location Birmingham
Posts 1,304

Re: Might purchase this 1995 750sx?

Looks like a deal

#3

PWCToday Regular

Join Date May 2012
Location Hudson, WI
Posts 51

Re: Might purchase this 1995 750sx?

By the way, they say it runs and rips, but the compression is what it is

#4

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home

Join Date Apr 2007
Location SE MI
Age 53
Posts 9,172

Re: Might purchase this 1995 750sx?

Looks nice, aluminum pole and a Rend ride plate are but nice additions.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



