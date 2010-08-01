pxctoday

  Today, 03:54 PM
    Steiner17
    Might purchase this 1995 750sx?

    Howdy howdy! Been looking to get back into stand up jetski's this summer and came across this guy. Curious what others had to say about the condition and price point of the ski!
    -I would plan to do a top end as the compression is 89 and 120....
    -Skim coat the hull (There's no major holes/cracks)
    -Paint and hydro turf
    It's currently at $1300.00, and am going to negotiate,
    But any comments or concerns about the ski or price point are well appreciated thanks!
    IMG_0188.PNG IMG_0189.PNG IMG_0191.PNGIMG_0190.PNG
  Today, 03:56 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: Might purchase this 1995 750sx?

    Looks like a deal
  Today, 03:58 PM
    Steiner17
    Re: Might purchase this 1995 750sx?

    By the way, they say it runs and rips, but the compression is what it is
  Today, 04:50 PM
    BLRider
    Re: Might purchase this 1995 750sx?

    Looks nice, aluminum pole and a Rend ride plate are but nice additions.
