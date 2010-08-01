Howdy howdy! Been looking to get back into stand up jetski's this summer and came across this guy. Curious what others had to say about the condition and price point of the ski!
-I would plan to do a top end as the compression is 89 and 120....
-Skim coat the hull (There's no major holes/cracks)
-Paint and hydro turf
It's currently at $1300.00, and am going to negotiate,
But any comments or concerns about the ski or price point are well appreciated thanks!
IMG_0188.PNG IMG_0189.PNG IMG_0191.PNGIMG_0190.PNG