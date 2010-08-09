IMPORTANT : Call or Text 954-716-1644 if interested because I do not check forums often.



Location : Coral Springs, Florida



To begin, I would like to address the most commonly asked question about this ski. Yes, it has had the hollow exhaust valves replaced with OEM solid valves. The serial numbers begin with '75'.

I have taken a lot of care of this jet ski and have replaced every single nut and bolt on it.

Exterior Condition - 9.8/10

Modifications:

Custom painted medium quasar blue

Supercharger impeller

42lb injectors

Solas 14/19 prop

Straight pipe

Gutted waterbox

Ride plate mod

Intake grate

Intake grate holes filled

Reverse bucket mod

3" Rear Intake

Catch can

Bilge pump w/ switch

Heat painted valve cover

R&D jet pump seal

OPAS block offs

I had Jerry from Greenhulk rebuild the supercharger around 10 hours ago with an OEM kit. Ive always replaced oil and spark plugs on time. Ive recently put in a new wear ring, new motor mounts, and new hood strut. I never wrote down the parts i bought for maintenance, but ive always replaced what was needed on time.

Feel free to call/text anytime. 954-716-1644

Thanks,

Alex

