FOR SALE : 2005 Seadoo RXP 215 (sfl) - $5,199
IMPORTANT : Call or Text 954-716-1644 if interested because I do not check forums often.
Location : Coral Springs, Florida
To begin, I would like to address the most commonly asked question about this ski. Yes, it has had the hollow exhaust valves replaced with OEM solid valves. The serial numbers begin with '75'.
I have taken a lot of care of this jet ski and have replaced every single nut and bolt on it.
Exterior Condition - 9.8/10
Modifications:
Custom painted medium quasar blue
Supercharger impeller
42lb injectors
Solas 14/19 prop
Straight pipe
Gutted waterbox
Ride plate mod
Intake grate
Intake grate holes filled
Reverse bucket mod
3" Rear Intake
Catch can
Bilge pump w/ switch
Heat painted valve cover
R&D jet pump seal
OPAS block offs
I had Jerry from Greenhulk rebuild the supercharger around 10 hours ago with an OEM kit. Ive always replaced oil and spark plugs on time. Ive recently put in a new wear ring, new motor mounts, and new hood strut. I never wrote down the parts i bought for maintenance, but ive always replaced what was needed on time.
Feel free to call/text anytime. 954-716-1644
Thanks,
Alex
00U0U_5uZryyh407m_600x450.jpg00303_jYC1YnJy1HK_600x450.jpg01111_fw5QYh1z8VA_600x450.jpg00f0f_fMiUIEIuqey_600x450.jpg00B0B_fam7z1YcHDe_600x450.jpg00k0k_fbZ3j0aVRyk_600x450.jpg01717_ak9pu9Ln162_600x450.jpg00c0c_aG4MDoTRql5_600x450.jpg00H0H_lRod6kxZzrH_600x450.jpg
