Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Raising and Inclining Trays in 650 X2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 234 Raising and Inclining Trays in 650 X2 I have big feet (size 12 to 13) and weak ankles (broken ankle, 2 of 3 of the tendons repaired from a rear-foot windmill waterskiing) and weak knees (bone-on-bone and ACL replacement, etc.) and the other day when I was riding the X2, I fell into the water in a twisting motion with my foot still in the tray with my heel sliding up against the outside rail and my toes twisting up against the "seat." So, I could feel some uncomfortable twisting at my knee joint.



I know people flatten the ski including removing the rails.



I don't want to do that.



What I propose instead is to use foam to raise both trays so that the outside rails are really only a much lower "lip." At the same time, I propose to angle the foam to incline the trays from rear forward (so that they are kicked up at the tail and inclined down toward the front of the ski) forward and then covering with Hydroturf.



I know how to do glass work, but I would prefer not to alter the ski. So, I was thinking of gluing down a piece of sheet foam after I have angled it, gluing a 1/8" - 1/4" layer of rigid sheet PVC over that, and then finishing by gluing down Hydroturf to the sheet PVC.



From my white water fiberglass kayak building days I remember that ethafoam takes in water and is heavy. Styrofoam is lighter but not as strong. Both crush with ethafoam more likely to spring back.



Any other suggestions for:



1. Designs to accomplish my goal?

2. Foam or other material to fill and incline the trays?

