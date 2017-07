Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Are all total loss flywheels interchangeable? Js550 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 26 Posts 188 Are all total loss flywheels interchangeable? Js550 On my 550sx I'm running the original kv total loss system that uses the stock flywheel with the magnets removed. My question is could I upgrade to a newer lighter total loss flywheel or are the magnet arrangement in each one different? It uses the dyna S pickup. Thanks for any help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jshlee3 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules