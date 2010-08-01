|
|
-
Kawaski x2 bad return line makes ski run terrible? es or no?
So I have a 95 kawasaki x2 650 oil block off otherwise stock, blew up the motor installed a new one about a month ago having issues ever since (fuel starvation-at first). Basically long story short I rebuilt my carb (which had issues inside) left stock jetting. Tested pop-off pressure (25PSI). Took it out, it idles great starts right up had no power at WOT doesn't even want to plane. I discovered it was running rich, because if I turned the fuel selector to off while riding I would get a 5 second burst of power until it starved for fuel. If I set the fuel selector to barely open (artificially starving fuel) I could get it plane out and run ok at best but way better than before. So I bring it home with the plans to increase pop-off because that is the only thing I could think to do.
However when I got it home i noticed the return line was not connected . The question is could this have been my problem? or is it completely irrelevant? If anyone has experience or better knowledge than I have please let me know.
P.S. Yes i tried tuning the carbs with the high speed screw but i brought it all the way to 1/8th turn from completely closed and it still was running way rich. (it started at 1 and 1/4 turns out)
Any guidance is appreciated.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)
- samw,
- sovereignty
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules