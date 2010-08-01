Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawaski x2 bad return line makes ski run terrible? es or no? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location chico Age 25 Posts 10 Kawaski x2 bad return line makes ski run terrible? es or no? So I have a 95 kawasaki x2 650 oil block off otherwise stock, blew up the motor installed a new one about a month ago having issues ever since (fuel starvation-at first). Basically long story short I rebuilt my carb (which had issues inside) left stock jetting. Tested pop-off pressure (25PSI). Took it out, it idles great starts right up had no power at WOT doesn't even want to plane. I discovered it was running rich, because if I turned the fuel selector to off while riding I would get a 5 second burst of power until it starved for fuel. If I set the fuel selector to barely open (artificially starving fuel) I could get it plane out and run ok at best but way better than before. So I bring it home with the plans to increase pop-off because that is the only thing I could think to do.



However when I got it home i noticed the return line was not connected . The question is could this have been my problem? or is it completely irrelevant? If anyone has experience or better knowledge than I have please let me know.



P.S. Yes i tried tuning the carbs with the high speed screw but i brought it all the way to 1/8th turn from completely closed and it still was running way rich. (it started at 1 and 1/4 turns out)



