Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 XP 717 Fuel baffle diagram #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location NJ Age 44 Posts 1 1995 XP 717 Fuel baffle diagram What's up guys. Haven't posted in yrs. I am helping a friend with a 1995 XP with the 717. It was acquired in trade back in 2015. This thing was NOT taken care of and it showed. First I rebuilt the carbs for him because they were gummed up. That didn't start help with starting it so it sat 2 more yrs.

2 yrs later it's in my garage for another go. I detailed the engine bay as much as I could because his rotary line (exhaust side) was melted and sent oil everywhere. SMH. I absolutely hate working on dirty engines.

Back in 2015 we bypassed the OEM fuel filter and ran it from the RESERVE to the carb and RETURN back to the tank. Definitely ghetto but cost was a factor back then and it wasn't not my ski nor my budget. Now I went ahead and replaced the pet**** and fuel lines. I cleaned and reconnected the OEM fuel filter as well. I left the VENT grey tempo line inplace to keep it as a reference point.

Looking at the fuel baffle what stumps me is the rear right port on the baffle had a bolt blocking it off (represented by the ON**This is the orientation of the baffle sitting in the boat** Wires & VENT/RES face left, ON/RETURN face right). I removed the short line and bolt. I walked back to my backyard and looked at my 1995/96 lightweight XP race hull which still has the grey lines with OEM metal clamps inplace so I can base the fuel line routing off of that. Looking at the Clymer repair book it did not help me with which nipples represent which fuel line is what. The manual does say "Fuel system 1995-1996 XP" should the pick up should be the same. Even thought 95 had the xp 717, xp 787, and 96 xp had the 787.

Based on the 96 ski the ON was plugged on this 95 XP baffle. Doesn't make sense?



Can someone please look at their 1995 xp (white/yellow) 717 fuel baffle and draw a diagram for me. Here is my diagram.





Just want to make sure it's hooked up right.



Thanks for your help in advance.

