Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki 750sx Las Vegas 1500.00 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2006 Location las vegas Posts 77 1993 Kawasaki 750sx Las Vegas 1500.00 Bought this at the beginning of the season. Motor is all stock. I put a new steering cable,bars,throttle,grips,pole bushings,bow eyes, turf and battery . I have the text of turf to finish rails. Some of the turf didn't glue well and needs some love. A little history. The ski ran great for about 5 trips. One trip it started acting up. I found that the gas cap broke. In turn water went into the tank. I replaced the gas cap and drained the gas and refilled. Once that was done the ski still had a hard start issue. It would only start when you chocked it. But once you stated it it would run great up and down the river. Once you shut it off it would need chock again to start. I brought the ski home and replaced spark plugs and rebuilt the carb. Also did compression check. They are both at 150 and change. Seems to be better but not 100%. Call or text for best response 702 401 7616





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules