Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New from Apollo Beach, FL #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Apollo Beach, FL Age 43 Posts 1 New from Apollo Beach, FL Hello everyone! I'm new to PWCs and new to Apollo Beach but not new to boating. In fact, before I bought the two old PWCs I now own, I really disliked them because of 20 years boating around people who don't know how to ride PWCs.



Anyhow, 2 weeks ago I picked up a 1995 Polaris SLT 750 and a 1993 SeaDoo GTS 600 and had a pretty easy time getting them up and running and enjoyed running them last weekend. Right now, I'm having some trouble with both as the SeaDoo won't go past half throttle and the Polaris got stuck under the dock as the tide came up and got water in the engine. It's running now, but both need some work.



So, I ordered carb rebuild kits and new fuel lines for both boats along with the 3 output fuel pump for the Polaris. I think I'm on the right track and am here to get, and hopefully share, some information.

