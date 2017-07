Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 97 spx wear ring replacement...possible ruined pump housing? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Granite city, il Posts 7 97 spx wear ring replacement...possible ruined pump housing? So I was chiseling out the old wear ring by hand and once I got it out I noticed I had scraped the pump housing a few times. Enough so that I can feel it and catch my finger nails on where I had gouged it a little... sanded it down by hand a little but I can still feel the scrapes. Did I just ruin my pump housing and the new ring won't fit right or will I be safe just smoothing it out a little? Any thoughts? Last edited by Madhoosier85; Today at 11:47 AM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 230 Re: 97 spx wear ring replacement...possible ruined pump housing? Originally Posted by Madhoosier85 Originally Posted by So I was chiseling out the old wear ring by hand and once I got it out I noticed I had scraped the pump housing a few times. Enough so that I can feel it and catch my finger nails on wear I had gouged it a little... sanded it down by hand a little but I can still feel the scrapes. Did I just ruin my pump housing and the new ring won't fit right or will I be safe just smoothing it out a little? Any thoughts?



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Granite city, il Posts 7 Re: 97 spx wear ring replacement...possible ruined pump housing? That makes me feel a lot better lol. This is my second time doing a wear ring so far and have owned it for 8 years and I am still by no means an expert tech on fixing my rides yet... thank you for the quick response, always appreciate the feedback from everyone here. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 230 Re: 97 spx wear ring replacement...possible ruined pump housing? I've had a few i replaced rings in where the previous owner really hacked away on the housing and I haven't had any issues after sanding down and putting a few dabs of silicone in there before putting in the new ring.



#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,396 Re: 97 spx wear ring replacement...possible ruined pump housing? Yep, wont cause any problems. Put it together and run it.



