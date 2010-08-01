Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 waveraider 1100 running issue. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NC Posts 2 96 waveraider 1100 running issue. Hi,

First post. I have owned this ski for 15 years; other than new batteries every couple of years, it has been flawless. I religiously winterize it properly and each spring bring it back to life and usually put in new plugs.

Anyhow, I didn't get it out on the water until about 2 weeks ago and it would idle fine but bog when throttle pulled. It was warmed up and then if you pulled the choke out slightly while giving it throttle then push the choke home it would roar to life and take off. I assumed carbs were gummed up or internal filters were full of gum and dirt. I ordered oem mikuni kits and rebuilt the rack. the three really looked clean for a 21 year old ski. diaphragms were probably a little hard and one needle seat had some greenish stuff in in. I assumed this was the culprit and was creating a lean condition [glad I didn't melt a piston]. I also rebuilt the fuel pump and installed a new filter. It runs fine on the trailer now but have not been back to the water with it. Any other suggestions before I head out considering the symptoms above?

