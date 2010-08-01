pxctoday

    Westcoast Dual Spark for 440/550 -- One of Kind

    For those of you who know how rare these are, you will appreciate this Westcoast Dual Spark. It's in great condition and been sitting in a box for years. I bought it from someone a while back who didn't know what they had along with a ton of other WC parts. This mayIMG_2768.JPGIMG_2443.JPGIMG_2767.PNG IMG_2764.PNGbe one of the only ones that are chrome finished in existence with the matching dual plug head and domes. It comes with the ignition, light flywheel and head with domes.

    If you really want a one of a kind addition to your ski or Westcoast project, this may be your only chance. Message me if interested. $1,800
    Last edited by noprabs; Today at 09:55 AM. Reason: pics
