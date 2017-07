Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2014 Superjet Shafts lengths #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alabama Posts 10 2014 Superjet Shafts lengths Does anyone know the length of the driveshaft and midshaft for a 2014 Superjet? Thanks for the help, Matt #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 486 Re: 2014 Superjet Shafts lengths 621911b3-66a0-2b75.jpg #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 486 Re: 2014 Superjet Shafts lengths https://www.watcon.com/super-jet-drive-shaft Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

