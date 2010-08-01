Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 Sea Doo GTX Limited 951 Carbureted - Multiple Issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location GA Age 58 Posts 70 1999 Sea Doo GTX Limited 951 Carbureted - Multiple Issues I have a 1999 Limited with a 951 engine. Supposedly it had a SBT engine in it with low hours when we bought it. I got a deal on it because it kept blowing fuses. Turned out to be a shorted stator. It had an aftermarket water box and air intake on it when I bought it. Replaced the stator and starter and it ran fine, but occasionally would act like it fouled out a plug (even still ran then, but like just on one cylinder). Id replace the plugs, and it would run fine again for a while. I replaced the coils. No difference. So a few weeks ago I decided to rebuild the carbs and see if that helped. I did find a broken carb to intake gasket, and a broken accelerator pump line. I replaced those, and went ahead and put 2 new carb kits in the carbs while I had them off. Tried it again, and it ran great for about 30 minutes while testing it out close to the boat ramp. Then we decided it seemed ok, so we took off for a ride (me on mine, and my son on this Limited). After about 5 minutes the Limited lost power and I pulled him to shore. Pulled the plugs and there was balled up pieces of aluminum welded to the rear cylinder spark plug. I pulled the head today, and it didnt look that bad, but you could see where it was just barely starting to eat around the top edge of the piston. It cant be lack of oil, because I double oil all my 2-cycles. I use only Sea Doo brand oil in the oil injection, and pre-mix Sea Doo oil in the fuel. Ive had to many oil lines break, and seen oil pump problems, to fully trust just the oil injection. I have maybe 10 Sea Doos (yes my wife says its too many)  got my 1st GTX in 1992 (still have it), and this is the only one that keeps having issues. Any clues? Why is it eating the piston (and Ive seen it happen on other peoples before), and why always the rear piston? Where do I go from here? It looks good, runs/sounds great when it's running, but I don't really like throwing more money at it unless I find a real issue/cure. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 25 Posts 195 Re: 1999 Sea Doo GTX Limited 951 Carbureted - Multiple Issues s.b.t...



