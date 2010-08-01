Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440/550 Cranking But Not Starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location CT Age 34 Posts 1 JS440/550 Cranking But Not Starting This is my first post here, so please give me a break if this has been asked a million times, but I need some help.



I have what I think is a 1987 JS440 with a 550 motor in it. Hull had a rev limiter in it so I doubt the hull is actually a 440, and engine had what I think is a BN38 carb so I think it is an older one... The eBox doesnt have ports for the rev limiter and doesn't have the internals to plug it into (so I removed the rev limiter entirely and put a restrictor in the return fuel line) I bought this ski as a pile of parts, so I have no idea of actual years of anything which is making this more difficult than it needs to be. Here is the question.



I have assembled everything together, put new gaskets in the engine, rebuilt the carb, and now the engine cranks, and fuel goes to the carb, and I have compression. When i crank the engine I get spark. I don't even get a pop when I use the primer or when I spray starting fluid which tells me I have an electrical problem.



Following the trouble shooting guide in the clymer manual, I checked for continuity between the two spark plug wires and am not getting any. Based on what it says in the book, my Igniter/Ignition coil is potentially bad. Where can I find a new Igniter? From what I can tell nobody makes them for this ski anymore, but they still make them for older skis. Can I use one of those with this engine? Does anyone make an aftermarket one?



The big difference in the Igniters that I have seen is that the older ones from late 70s and early 80s have the plug wires coming out the side, and the newer ones have the plug wires coming out the end. My eBox has ports so I think i need an igniter where the wires come out the end... Is there any kind of work around for this? All of the used Igniters I have seen on Ebay look completely coroded, so I am afraid to pay for one and it won't work...





Does it sound like the Igniter is my problem? If not, what else should I test/change?



I appreciate any help anyone can give me on this.

