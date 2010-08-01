Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What's it take to make a 650sx run with a square nose 701? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Idaho Age 26 Posts 34 What's it take to make a 650sx run with a square nose 701? What's it take to make a 650sx run with a square nose 701? I have a semi dried out pipe with 2" added that's going on. Looking for a bigger carb. Head is stock with 150psi. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,395 Re: What's it take to make a 650sx run with a square nose 701? Stock, the 701 Superjets run 45-46mph. You'll need that modded and dried out pipe. Youll also need some porting of the exhaust manifold and headpipe, a 44mm carb, matching intake, a good impeller, and an open deep style intake grate. Should run right with it. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules