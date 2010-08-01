pxctoday

  Today, 08:27 PM #1
    Hclaysen
    Hclaysen is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Hclaysen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Idaho
    Age
    26
    Posts
    34

    What's it take to make a 650sx run with a square nose 701?

    What's it take to make a 650sx run with a square nose 701? I have a semi dried out pipe with 2" added that's going on. Looking for a bigger carb. Head is stock with 150psi.
  Today, 10:01 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,395

    Re: What's it take to make a 650sx run with a square nose 701?

    Stock, the 701 Superjets run 45-46mph. You'll need that modded and dried out pipe. Youll also need some porting of the exhaust manifold and headpipe, a 44mm carb, matching intake, a good impeller, and an open deep style intake grate. Should run right with it.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
