Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: SXR cylinder scuffing after break in #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 99 SXR cylinder scuffing after break in Is it typical to have streaking in a cylinder wall after a few hours of run time? My rebuilt SXR has streaking in between one of the transfers closer to the intake side already and it's scaring me a bit. It runs the full stroke and its the width of the space between the transfers. It almost looks like something you would be able to feel with your finger. I am running Wiseco's and my machinist is great so I am not sure what could cause this so early on. Kind of worried about running it again with out at least yanking the head off and honing it. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 483 Re: SXR cylinder scuffing after break in What clearance did your Machinist use for those Wiseco Pistons? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 99 Re: SXR cylinder scuffing after break in He shoots for middle of the manufacturer spec range. This is a limited...maybe I should have went max spec. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 483 Re: SXR cylinder scuffing after break in I believe the magic number is +o.oo6" (six thousandths)?



Can other Members please confirm the proper clearance for Wiseco pistons?



Anyway, Wisecos need to be warmed up gingerly; there's a reason why they're are also known as Seizecos...



But make sure your carbs are tuned right; if they are lean, any piston will scuff and seize. "Sticky Piston" #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 483 Re: SXR cylinder scuffing after break in From Group K:



" The alloy in pistons that makes for low expansion rates is silicon. Unfortunately, high silicon material is prone to fracturing (as in piston skirts breaking off). The "forging" process used by Wiseco results in a material that is "nearly" fracture proof. Unfortunately, you simply can't forge alloys that have the same high silicone content that cast pistons possess. The end result is that a forged Wiseco piston has a bit greater expansion rate than a cast piston .... but still retains it's resistance to fracturing.



All that said, the most common "scoring" problems we see on Wiseco forged pistons is not connected to the piston at all ... but the rings.



The quality of the material of Wiseco rings is better than what you'll find on nearly all oem cast pistons, but those rings do have some special needs. In particular, they need a much longer break-in period than the rings used on most cast pistons. During the break-in period, there is an initial "skin" that gets worn off the rings as they seat to the bores. As this skin wears away to seat on the bore, the ring end-gap increases significantly (as is desired). However if an anxious rider decides he wants to "see what this baby will do" before the rings are fully broken in ..... the resulting heat will quickly cause the ring to expand to a size bigger than the bore diameter .... and deliver an instant full diameter scoring/seizure of the rings..... we see this scenario cause more Wiseco seizures than any other cause. The need for longer ring break-in becomes an even bigger issue on larger bore diamers (84+mm).

On our big bore kits (which all use Wiseco forged pistons), we run the fresh engine "on the hose" at a high idle for an hour before ever going to the water. Once on the water, we recommend two tanks of fuel with no extended high rpm passes (no more the 2-3 seconds at full throttle) ... constantly varying the rpms during this break-in time is helpful too. After the second tank, you are ready to go.

That said, if your SD had .007-.008" clearance and you still scored it (after a proper break-in) .... you had some other factor at hand.



Respectfully, Harry Klemm" #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 99 Re: SXR cylinder scuffing after break in Carb settings seems good. Starts easy in the water, idles fine and is very responsive. Plug chops are good too. I did warm it up BUT, after about an hour I was kind of hammering it This is the first time I have had issues with Wisecos. Hoping I can get away with rings and a hone. I'll make sure my machinist goes larger too. Each piston was matched to a specific cylinder btw. Maybe he marked them backwards on accident. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules