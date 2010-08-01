I accidently reversed polarity on my 02 Sportster LT, I've checked all fuses I could find, and I cannot find any blown. I then checked voltage on all fuses and found that one 5 amp fuse on MPEM has continuity but does not have 12 volts. All the other fuses on MPEM register 12volts.

I have tried reset procedure for 717's, the key is completely dead no beeping no power.

I have the sick feeling that I cooked the MPEM, but I am still hoping that someone here can pull a bunny out of a hat!

Is there any repairing the MPEM? I would need to have a schematic to even start, and a layout of the board to avoid digging into the potting material as much as possible. Does anyone know if these are available?

I have looked at replacing it, but it is ridicously priced!!!

Is there a way to run each engine on operate 717's mpems? I know I would loose some of the built in safety features like neutral safety interlock and i would have either have two key switches or eliminate the stupid dess system and tie the two engines together on one non-dess switch. Both engines more or less run on thier own anyhow withe the exception of the charging system possibly???

Any other thoughts?