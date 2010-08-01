|
|
-
1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked
I was starting the ski with a charger? start boost box , on 75 amp start mode,. At first got nothing , checked the fuses on MPEM and 5 amp was blown, replaced it and it blew again , should have been my clue. sooo i put th 15 amp fuse in and tried to start it and smoke billowing out of MPEM , so its dead. Question is was it my starting method that did this along with the 15 amp fuse? My guess is it is was both. Next ? is Does any one have one of these for sale?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked
You smoked it...waaaay too much amps.
-
Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked
oh yeah
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
You smoked it...waaaay too much amps.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules