    1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked

    I was starting the ski with a charger? start boost box , on 75 amp start mode,. At first got nothing , checked the fuses on MPEM and 5 amp was blown, replaced it and it blew again , should have been my clue. sooo i put th 15 amp fuse in and tried to start it and smoke billowing out of MPEM , so its dead. Question is was it my starting method that did this along with the 15 amp fuse? My guess is it is was both. Next ? is Does any one have one of these for sale?
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked

    You smoked it...waaaay too much amps.
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked

    oh yeah
