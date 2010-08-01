Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 43 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked I was starting the ski with a charger? start boost box , on 75 amp start mode,. At first got nothing , checked the fuses on MPEM and 5 amp was blown, replaced it and it blew again , should have been my clue. sooo i put th 15 amp fuse in and tried to start it and smoke billowing out of MPEM , so its dead. Question is was it my starting method that did this along with the 15 amp fuse? My guess is it is was both. Next ? is Does any one have one of these for sale? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,576 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked You smoked it...waaaay too much amps. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 43 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX MPEM smoked Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by You smoked it...waaaay too much amps. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

