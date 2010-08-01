Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: gp 800 rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NY Age 16 Posts 1 gp 800 rebuild Hello my 16 year old was given a 2001 gp800 with low compression on one jug 60 pounds 120 on the other , the motor is out from the previous owner . it looks to be that the power valve has play in it and hit the piston the other side has no play . The cylinder walls look very good no groves that i can feel . Is it possible to hone the cylinder and replace the piston and power valve ? Or should id just buy a top end kit ? im new to jet skis and the power valve , any advice would be appreciated . the res of the ski is in good condition IMG_2706.JPGIMG_2709.JPGIMG_2712.JPGIMG_2711.JPGIMG_2703.JPG Last edited by mrgibbs2; Today at 06:36 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

