Thread: gp 800 rebuild

  Today, 06:34 PM
    mrgibbs2
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    NY
    Age
    16
    Posts
    1

    gp 800 rebuild

    Hello my 16 year old was given a 2001 gp800 with low compression on one jug 60 pounds 120 on the other , the motor is out from the previous owner . it looks to be that the power valve has play in it and hit the piston the other side has no play . The cylinder walls look very good no groves that i can feel . Is it possible to hone the cylinder and replace the piston and power valve ? Or should id just buy a top end kit ? im new to jet skis and the power valve , any advice would be appreciated . the res of the ski is in good condition IMG_2706.JPGIMG_2709.JPGIMG_2712.JPGIMG_2711.JPGIMG_2703.JPG
    Last edited by mrgibbs2; Today at 06:36 PM.
