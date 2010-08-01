|
|
-
1997 GP760 - Blown Engine - Need Advise - tear down with pics
Hi All,
I have had this 1997 GP760 for about 15 years. Been running great - fresh water only.
Last fall had some trouble keeping it started, loud clacking with tons of starter fluid made me call it a day.
Pulled the engine, tore it down and got some pics. I also have questions:
1. Is there suppose to be that much grease everywhere in the starter gear location?
2. Hair line crack on one sleeve - okay(?) or needs addressed, if so how?
3. Plan to do top end (pistons, rings, pins) is there a good kit you can reference?
4. Crank and Rods - junk, seems to come as whole asm seen a few available on this forum. Will I need new end seals? Can I get a reference for this as well?
5. Reed values - once side seems dirtier than the other. Can I just clean it up or do i need to replace? Recommend reference to get these please.
6. Oil pump - I know it is shaft driven. Is it the culprit behind this whole failure!? I notice running normal; side by side, this waverunner may not have smoked as much as another right next to it...
Thank you everyone for the time to read and consider, any feedback would be amazing.
First post, be gentle
-Oz
IMG_1486.JPGIMG_1487.JPGIMG_1488.JPGIMG_1489.JPGIMG_1490.JPGIMG_1491.JPGIMG_1492.JPGIMG_1493.JPGIMG_1494.JPGIMG_1496.JPGIMG_1497.JPGIMG_1498.JPGIMG_1499.JPGIMG_1500.JPGIMG_1503.JPGIMG_1507.JPGIMG_1508.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules