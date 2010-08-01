I purchased this ski in June 2007 with only 27 hours and have owned it the past 10 years. It currently has 123 hours. I've performed the routine maintenance / service on it myself, and it has been stored either under the factory cover or in my garage throughout duration of ownership. It comes with a 2008 Triton LT WCI trailer, on which I just installed new wheel bearings. Always used Honda oil filters and mostly Honda synthetic oil. I just changed the oil about a month ago, so it is ready to ride. I'll throw in a mushroom anchor, life jacket, new-in-box tube (if you want to pull someone), and a flush kit. Trailer axle has been coated in Rustoleum as well. Always flushed/washed after use. Very well taken care of. I have recently replaced the exhaust manifold (due to a crack), both of the nuts where the steering and reverse cables run through the hole out to the rear of the ski.