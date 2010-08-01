Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 6 RARE Vintage Photos at eBay, closing Thursday night #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 897 FS: 6 RARE Vintage Photos at eBay, closing Thursday night I have several rare vintage photos, suitable for framing or other display, closing Thursday night at eBay:



1) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Larry "The Ripper" Rippenkroeger freestylin' in 1985 at Cypress Gardens, Florida. This is an iconic photo of Larry, which has been published many times, including by the IJSBA for their advertising, as you can see in the 2nd photo.



Larry was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour when the sport was in its infancy. Larry's name is synonymous with the sport. He is known for his innovation in freestyle, his easy-going nature, and his hard-charging racing on the water where he muscled his ski across the water.



After his retirement from racing, Larry built a sterling career as a stunt man for many major movies, most notably doing much of the stunt work for action superstar Bruce Willis.



Larry won two world titles in the Ski class and two in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.



This has always been one of my favorite photos. It is in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



Please note: the copyright notice in red is NOT included in the photo, as pictured. However, I do sign every photo in the lower right (not seen).



eBay auction closes on Thursday at 10:55 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192242398782



Larry Rippenkroeger 1985 Barefoot.jpg



IJSBA Ad - Ripper FS.png





2) An original 11"x14" photograph of pro David "The Flash" Gordon setting the ramp jump world record of 91 ft. in 1986 at Cypress Gardens, Florida.



David was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour as a teenager when the sport was in its infancy. David won two consecutive world titles in the Ski class (1985-86) and five consective World Titles (1984-88) in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.



This photo is in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



I am the photographer and maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



Please note: the copyright notice in red is NOT included in this low-res photo, as pictured. However, I do sign every photo in the lower right (not seen).



eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:03 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192242414406



David Gordon 1986 World Record jump.jpg





3) An original 11"x14" photograph of pro racer Chris Fischetti racing at St. Pete Beach, Florida in 1994.



Chris was one of the sport's most colorful and popular racers in the sport's history. He was a 2x World Champion and inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in 2006, it's first year.



This photo is in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



As the photographer, I maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



Please note: the copyright notice in red is NOT included in this low-res photo, as pictured. However, I do sign every photo in the lower right (not seen).



eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:07 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192242419805



Chris Fischetti 4 Airborne.jpg





4) An original 11"x14" photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Chris MacClugage racing closed course as an expert in about 1990.



Chris is perhaps the most decorated racer in the sport's history, winning world titles in the Ski, Sport, and Runabout classes. Starting as a teenager in the late 80's, Chris has been racing ever since, a stellar career that spans 30 years. He continues to race to this day and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the first year it was created.



This photo is in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



I am the photographer and maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



Please note: the copyright notice in red is NOT included in this low-res photo, as pictured. However, I do sign every photo in the lower right (not seen).



eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:11 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192242421681



Chris MacClugage 1990.jpg





5) An original 11x14 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Christy Carlson with the Women's Novice World Cup trophy, the first major championship Christy earned in 1988.



Christy was a 5X World Champion in the Pro Women's class and one of the early icons of the sports. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the first year it was created.



This photo is in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



I am the photographer and maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



Please note: the copyright notice in red is NOT included in this low-res photo, as pictured. However, I do sign every photo in the lower right (not seen).





eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:16 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192242426707

Click image for larger version.



Christy Carlson 88 w-Cup1-sm.jpg





6) An original 11"x14" photograph of pro closed course racing at the Don CeSar Beach Resort, St. Pete Beach, FL in 1984 during the IJSBA National Tour.



In the early 80's, racing at the Don CeSar was one of the highlights of the IJSBA National Tour. For the traveling pros, racing at "the Don" meant first-class lodging, large crowds, and racing in the surf of the Gulf of Mexico. For five years, the Don hosted all the top racers of that era when the sport was in it's formative years.



Featured in this photo is the godfather of Jet Ski racing, Steve Stricklin, waving the green flag with gusto.



Racers on the start line include legends Larry Rippenkroeger, Brian Bendix, Derek Petersen, and Tony Corry. Behind the start line, wearing a red official shirt, you can even see Brad Southworth.



This photo is in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



I am the photographer and maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



Please note: the copyright notice in red is NOT included in this low-res photo, as pictured. However, I do sign every photo in the lower right (not seen).



eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:28 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192242432055



Stricklin at Don Cesar.jpg



****************



All these photos are in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



As the photographer, I maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.



I am de-cluttering my life and will be making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.



Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.



International Shipping also available.



I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.



Thanks for taking a look!

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



www.JetSkiFever.com PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978PWC Promoter 1979-20011981 Florida State Freestyle Champion2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle ChampionshipsCOLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules