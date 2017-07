Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 yamaha gp1200 stator #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 38 Posts 1,201 98 yamaha gp1200 stator Hey I just got a pair of 1998 Yamaha gp1200's and knew that one had no spark and it's nothing in the Ebox that I checked first and now found the stator is bad and not clean...

I'm looking for a nice stator for a 98 gp1200 please...

Thanks!

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100

'95 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's Rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat trak, worx, r&d, everything...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



#2 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 38 Posts 1,201 Re: 98 yamaha gp1200 stator 78A9E6FD-821D-4701-8720-8063CC0205F5.JPGA1E2B303-EBEA-43AB-A19A-DF87D92EFD63.JPG

