    Dcozark
    Mikuni: top jet does not work. Bottom jet does

    My 99 sxi will idle fine but when I go to give it gas it dies. I originally thought it was my msd ignition taking a poop but I came to find it was the carbs. I took them off and looked at all the diaphragms and they seem to be in good shape. I then took all the needles out and sprayed carb cleaner in, so all the jets are clear. I then put the carbs back on the ski, started it up and it idled. I began to give it throttle and noticed nothing came out of my top jets, thus the ski died. I put a little gas down each carb and just for a second got it to rev up. That's how I know it's not my ignition system. Anyone know a reason the top jet could not work? I have my screws and 1/2 on the low and 1 1/2 on the high. I have a pipe and I'm sure they need to be turned out a little more. ( I just got this ski and haven't even rode it) but I would think that a little fuel should still come out.
    Thanks, derek
    Benflynn
    Re: Mikuni: top jet does not work. Bottom jet does

    I wonder if the main jet will come on off load, it should react to velocity instead of throttle angle
    Dcozark
    Re: Mikuni: top jet does not work. Bottom jet does

    Shouldn't the air passing through create the suction? Or not?
    Benflynn
    Re: Mikuni: top jet does not work. Bottom jet does

    It will, but I don't know if u are flowing enough on the trailer, even banging off the rev limiter, to activate that jet. I could be and am often wrong so...
