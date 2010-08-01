|
Mikuni: top jet does not work. Bottom jet does
My 99 sxi will idle fine but when I go to give it gas it dies. I originally thought it was my msd ignition taking a poop but I came to find it was the carbs. I took them off and looked at all the diaphragms and they seem to be in good shape. I then took all the needles out and sprayed carb cleaner in, so all the jets are clear. I then put the carbs back on the ski, started it up and it idled. I began to give it throttle and noticed nothing came out of my top jets, thus the ski died. I put a little gas down each carb and just for a second got it to rev up. That's how I know it's not my ignition system. Anyone know a reason the top jet could not work? I have my screws and 1/2 on the low and 1 1/2 on the high. I have a pipe and I'm sure they need to be turned out a little more. ( I just got this ski and haven't even rode it) but I would think that a little fuel should still come out.
Thanks, derek
I wonder if the main jet will come on off load, it should react to velocity instead of throttle angle
Shouldn't the air passing through create the suction? Or not?
It will, but I don't know if u are flowing enough on the trailer, even banging off the rev limiter, to activate that jet. I could be and am often wrong so...
