    WTB SXR 800 in the north Alabama area

    Anybody selling an SXR 800 near Huntsville?
    Anywhere from Florence, Birmingham, Guntersville, Decatur, Scottsboro...etc
    No need for trailer
    Interested in anything 2004 and up. stock or mod'd.
    Interested in just hull sales too.

    Let me know!!
    -mitch
    Re: WTB SXR 800 in the north Alabama area

    Bet u go to atl, all of our good skis came from ga
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
