  Today, 03:00 PM #1
    E350
    X2 Seat Re-Upholstry

    Any recommendations for how, what, where, who and how much to re-upholster an 1988 X2 seat?

    And ny pictures of great re-upholstery jobs would be appreciated.
  Today, 03:13 PM #2
    aggrovated
    Re: X2 Seat Re-Upholstry

    hydro-turf customizes

    call them up they will do any color combo.. and also custom lines too.
  Today, 03:15 PM #3
    hyosung
    Re: X2 Seat Re-Upholstry

    i have done a couple , you just need some stretchy vinyl and a good staple gun , another person to help keep the vinyl tight whilst stapling is a must ,
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 