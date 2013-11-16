|
X2 Seat Re-Upholstry
Any recommendations for how, what, where, who and how much to re-upholster an 1988 X2 seat?
And ny pictures of great re-upholstery jobs would be appreciated.
Re: X2 Seat Re-Upholstry
hydro-turf customizes
call them up they will do any color combo.. and also custom lines too.
Re: X2 Seat Re-Upholstry
i have done a couple , you just need some stretchy vinyl and a good staple gun , another person to help keep the vinyl tight whilst stapling is a must ,
