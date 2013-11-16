Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 Seat Re-Upholstry #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 230 X2 Seat Re-Upholstry Any recommendations for how, what, where, who and how much to re-upholster an 1988 X2 seat?



And ny pictures of great re-upholstery jobs would be appreciated. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,219 Re: X2 Seat Re-Upholstry hydro-turf customizes



call them up they will do any color combo.. and also custom lines too. Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 03:15 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,135 Re: X2 Seat Re-Upholstry i have done a couple , you just need some stretchy vinyl and a good staple gun , another person to help keep the vinyl tight whilst stapling is a must , Attached Images WP_20131116_001.jpg (104.8 KB, 0 views) Last edited by hyosung; Today at 03:21 PM .



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

