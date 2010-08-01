Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveraider bogging down #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Kentucky Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Waveraider bogging down So I just purchased a 95 Yamaha waveraider 700. Has a fresh top end rebuild, problem is it is bogging down. I dropped it the water on my trailer and noticed it boggs down with handlebar straight but you turn left and it opens up?? This has me puzzled! Also the trim has to be up for it to rev up, if you trim down it boggs down again. And help or info is much appreciated!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

