Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 787 Factory Pipe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 36 Posts 393 787 Factory Pipe do not have manifold, just the pipe



$185 shipped in lower 48



seadoo787factorypipe.jpg #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2013 Location Quad Cities (Eastern Iowa) Age 26 Posts 341 Re: 787 Factory Pipe Is it a spec 1 pipe or spec 2? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 36 Posts 393 Re: 787 Factory Pipe how do I tell? #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2013 Location Quad Cities (Eastern Iowa) Age 26 Posts 341 Re: 787 Factory Pipe Originally Posted by hotpinkcrx Originally Posted by how do I tell? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,917 Re: 787 Factory Pipe It's a Rec chamber Spec 1 pipe.



The Spec 2 exhaust manifolds have larger diameter exhaust tunnels for better exhaust flow than an OEM stock manifold.



So without the exhaust manifold. It's essentially a Spec 1 pipe.



Good price, good usable silicone coupler with 5" diameter smooth and clamps and the support bracket.



Good deal !





If at first you don't succeed...

Then you're NOT Chuck Norris!



