Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: What is this Do-biddy?????? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 99 What is this Do-biddy?????? Working a '92 Wave Runner III, w 650 engine. This was attached to the hold-down strap on the oil tank. It has about 3ft of rubber hose, that not attached to anything. Can't figure out what it is, or where the hose attaches.

20170713_113309_resized.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 751 Re: What is this Do-biddy?????? tank vent #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 99 Re: What is this Do-biddy?????? Nope, tank vent is hooked up with an inline check valve. Hose feels like silicone or neoprene, not fuel hose

. #4 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2005 Location Denver, NC Age 29 Posts 1,735 Re: What is this Do-biddy?????? Gauge vent. #5 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 751 Re: What is this Do-biddy?????? What's the other end attached to?



LOL nevermind... Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 03:14 PM . #6 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 751 Re: What is this Do-biddy?????? http://cdn.partzilla.com/diagram/yam...ECTRICAL_2.png



