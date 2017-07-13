pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 01:54 PM #1
    TLH101
    TLH101 is offline
    PWCToday Regular TLH101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Elephant Butte, New mexico
    Posts
    99

    What is this Do-biddy??????

    Working a '92 Wave Runner III, w 650 engine. This was attached to the hold-down strap on the oil tank. It has about 3ft of rubber hose, that not attached to anything. Can't figure out what it is, or where the hose attaches.
    20170713_113309_resized.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:03 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    751

    Re: What is this Do-biddy??????

    tank vent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:17 PM #3
    TLH101
    TLH101 is offline
    PWCToday Regular TLH101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Elephant Butte, New mexico
    Posts
    99

    Re: What is this Do-biddy??????

    Nope, tank vent is hooked up with an inline check valve. Hose feels like silicone or neoprene, not fuel hose
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:37 PM #4
    SkiSwede
    SkiSwede is offline
    Top Dog SkiSwede's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Denver, NC
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,735

    Re: What is this Do-biddy??????

    Gauge vent.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:12 PM #5
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    751

    Re: What is this Do-biddy??????

    What's the other end attached to?

    LOL nevermind...
    Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 03:14 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:17 PM #6
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    751

    Re: What is this Do-biddy??????

    http://cdn.partzilla.com/diagram/yam...ECTRICAL_2.png

    skiswede is correct!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. AC 46

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 