Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Minty 1994 yamaha waveblaster, low hr, all stock, looks, runs great! Lake havasu, az #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Havabrew, Havascrew, Havasu!! Posts 3,123 Minty 1994 yamaha waveblaster, low hr, all stock, looks, runs great! Lake havasu, az I am selling my all stock, low hour 94' Wavblaster. Its in great shape and still even has the original factory traction mats and seat cover, all in great shape! WaveBlasters are made to ride like a motorcycle on the water, they have a "lean in" style turning like on a motorcycle. They are very nimble and light weight and can get some good air of of waves.



Te only thing after market is a R&D top loader intake grate for better handling through the chop. Also has a K&N flame arrestor cone for watercraft, and push/pull primer and choke plate removed. The oil injection has been removed(block off plate added) for reliability and you must premix oil/gas 40:1. If the

a oil injector goes out, your whole engine will be SOL.. This give you peace of mind. It has the OEM stainless impeller with good pump veins and liner, so it gets out of the hole quickly. The bottom of the hull has some light gouging and scrape-age from beaching, but nothing major at all. A few small chips on back corners too. Also you will see one pic that battery acid got into the side footing area and bleached the gel coat some.



This 61X/61X engine has a new top end with new Pro-X pistons with about 2 hours usage on it. Used all new gaskets and new wrist pin bearings. Compression is a even 140 lbs in both cylinders. Also at the end of last year put in a new carb kit with new needle and seat, checked carb pop-off pressure too. Good to go, runs great!



AZ title is in my name and ready to sign over. Current tags good trill 6/18/2017. Looking for $2100 OBO

20170224_090748.jpg (103.3 KB, 1 views)

