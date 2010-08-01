Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo HX R&D Pipe and 720 R&D Head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 46 Sea Doo HX R&D Pipe and 720 R&D Head Got this pipe and head with an HX I bought but I have no need for them.



Very Good condition HX R&D Pipe with 90% of the hardware. Missing one bolt that secures the chamber to the exhaust manifold.

would like to get $500 + shipping obo



Sea Doo 720 R&D domes with stock head shell. I never personally installed this on a motor so I dont know what compression this would yield. good condition. very minor pitting or casting marks in the domes. $150 + shipping obo



Also have a ported Sea doo 720 bottom end with a BRAND NEW hot rods crank and oil gear that I'm considering letting go of for the right offer. just has a broken thread where the intake manifold mounts



Also have a stack of Sea Doo 720 base gaskets of varying thickness. $9 shipped each.



IMG_1755.JPGIMG_1756.JPGIMG_1759.JPGIMG_1760.JPGIMG_1761.JPGIMG_1762.JPGIMG_1763.JPG

