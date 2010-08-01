Got this pipe and head with an HX I bought but I have no need for them.
Very Good condition HX R&D Pipe with 90% of the hardware. Missing one bolt that secures the chamber to the exhaust manifold.
would like to get $500 + shipping obo
Sea Doo 720 R&D domes with stock head shell. I never personally installed this on a motor so I dont know what compression this would yield. good condition. very minor pitting or casting marks in the domes. $150 + shipping obo
Also have a ported Sea doo 720 bottom end with a BRAND NEW hot rods crank and oil gear that I'm considering letting go of for the right offer. just has a broken thread where the intake manifold mounts
Also have a stack of Sea Doo 720 base gaskets of varying thickness. $9 shipped each.
