  Today, 11:55 AM #1
    blacknyellow787
    WestCoast nozzle w/ interchangeable rings

    I have a WestCoast nozzle for 140mm Seadoo jetpump for sale. It has interchangeable rings.
    I have 83, 84, and 85mm Venturi rings for it.
    And I have 86 and 87mm steering nozzle rings for it.
    Currently the 84/87mm is installed in the nozzle set.
  Today, 12:17 PM #2
    Dsmith8888
    Re: WestCoast nozzle w/ interchangeable rings

    How much do you want for them?


  Today, 12:21 PM #3
    blacknyellow787
    Re: WestCoast nozzle w/ interchangeable rings

    How much do you want for them?


    My apologies forgot that. I will correct the posting.
  Today, 12:23 PM #4
    blacknyellow787
    Re: WestCoast nozzle w/ interchangeable rings

    Not seeing where i can edit it..Maybe a mod can add the price for me. $250
