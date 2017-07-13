Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WestCoast nozzle w/ interchangeable rings #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2013 Location Quad Cities (Eastern Iowa) Age 26 Posts 338 WestCoast nozzle w/ interchangeable rings I have a WestCoast nozzle for 140mm Seadoo jetpump for sale. It has interchangeable rings.

I have 83, 84, and 85mm Venturi rings for it.

And I have 86 and 87mm steering nozzle rings for it.

How much do you want for them?





Originally Posted by Dsmith8888
How much do you want for them?





