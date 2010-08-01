https://inlandempire.craigslist.org/boa/6212469856.html
Priced it high to give my self a head start on everybody from Craigslist that does nothing but lowball. I was hoping to do something with this ski but it seems I'm having less and less time to play these days. Haven't touched it in a year I think it's time to let someone else have a chance at it. Come check it out and make me an offer. It runs and is all there but does need cosmetic stuff. Seat, turf, de-sticker and a buff job would make this a fun cruiser. It comes with the double trailer that it's sitting on or I also have a single if you'd prefer.