Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki SC in SoCal #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location socal Age 34 Posts 2,361 Kawasaki SC in SoCal https://inlandempire.craigslist.org/boa/6212469856.html



Priced it high to give my self a head start on everybody from Craigslist that does nothing but lowball. I was hoping to do something with this ski but it seems I'm having less and less time to play these days. Haven't touched it in a year I think it's time to let someone else have a chance at it. Come check it out and make me an offer. It runs and is all there but does need cosmetic stuff. Seat, turf, de-sticker and a buff job would make this a fun cruiser. It comes with the double trailer that it's sitting on or I also have a single if you'd prefer. Special thanks to Newmiller Machine, IPD Graphics, Psycho Sims Racing, C57 Racing Products, RHAAS Products, and IMPROS! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 431 Re: Kawasaki SC in SoCal Rode my SC yesterday. I couldn't imagine ever selling it.

GLWS super couch

550sx with 701 and big pump

550 RC-520

701 X2 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location socal Age 34 Posts 2,361 Re: Kawasaki SC in SoCal I have another one... that's the biggest reason I don't mind letting go of this one. Decided I don't really need two if I hardly even get time to use the one... Special thanks to Newmiller Machine, IPD Graphics, Psycho Sims Racing, C57 Racing Products, RHAAS Products, and IMPROS! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) faxon, TMali Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules