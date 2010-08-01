pxctoday

    x2jess
    Kawasaki SC in SoCal

    https://inlandempire.craigslist.org/boa/6212469856.html

    Priced it high to give my self a head start on everybody from Craigslist that does nothing but lowball. I was hoping to do something with this ski but it seems I'm having less and less time to play these days. Haven't touched it in a year I think it's time to let someone else have a chance at it. Come check it out and make me an offer. It runs and is all there but does need cosmetic stuff. Seat, turf, de-sticker and a buff job would make this a fun cruiser. It comes with the double trailer that it's sitting on or I also have a single if you'd prefer.
    Special thanks to Newmiller Machine, IPD Graphics, Psycho Sims Racing, C57 Racing Products, RHAAS Products, and IMPROS!
    dose
    Re: Kawasaki SC in SoCal

    Rode my SC yesterday. I couldn't imagine ever selling it.
    GLWS
    super couch
    550sx with 701 and big pump
    550 RC-520
    701 X2
    x2jess
    Re: Kawasaki SC in SoCal

    I have another one... that's the biggest reason I don't mind letting go of this one. Decided I don't really need two if I hardly even get time to use the one...
    Special thanks to Newmiller Machine, IPD Graphics, Psycho Sims Racing, C57 Racing Products, RHAAS Products, and IMPROS!
