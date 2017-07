Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SBN44 Rebuild...which rubber diaphragms to use!?! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 48 SBN44 Rebuild...which rubber diaphragms to use!?! I have my SBN44 about 90% rebuilt but am second guessing myself on the reassembly of the pump diaphragms and paper gaskets. I have 2 very similar rubber diaphragms. Can someone explain, working from the carb body out, which order my remaining parts go?



You will have extra parts leftover. Those kits are for multiple carbs

701 X2 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 48 Re: SBN44 Rebuild...which rubber diaphragms to use!?! I thought so as well. I'm guessing I'll have the one diaphragm directly above the carb left over. The two to the right of the carb match each other. My question is does the paper gasket go to the inside (against the body) or the outside (pump body) #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 48 Re: SBN44 Rebuild...which rubber diaphragms to use!?! I ended up not using the one directly above the carb in the picture.



My order is as follows from the carb body out, someone please correct me if I'm wrong:



Carb body

Rubber diaphragm (top right in picture)

Paper gasket (second from top right in picture)

Pump "body"

Paper gasket

Clear diaphragm

Paper gasket

