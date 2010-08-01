Ok guys, I'm on a bit of a maze right now.

I bought this ski last year with 100hrs, I have 130hrs on it now. Last season I never got a warning light (that I saw).

This year, first time out, I'm riding and about 15 minutes later I get a warning light, it's showing me exhaust temp icon and engine icon.

I asked on another forum everyone said it's probably the cat. I looked at my wire harness and didn't see the "sensor chip" so I figured I had a cat. I took the exhaust off and I have a D Plate already installed.

However my machine was using the stock exhaust sensor, both sensors from my exhaust were plugged into the harness.

Could my problem be that I just need the sensor chip? But if that's the case why didn't I get any warnings last year?

Otherwise what could my problem possibly be? I have a sensor chip on the way from Riva, the guy there said some machines needed them some didn't, they didn't know if mine did.