So this may be a stupid question, but, 1 have a 94 wave Runner III GP. The motor mounts and Mid Shaft coupling (on impeller side) were trashed when I think the impeller jammed against a swollen Wear Ring (is that possible?).
I have taken it all apart, bought a used mid shaft assembly, and replaced motor mounts. I disassembled the jet pump. The impeller still would not move until I took the original housings apart. Not is spins freely, and is actually in very good shape. I also pounded out the wear ring liner from it's housing with not much damage to the the housing itself.
Now when I place the housing over the impeller, the impeller spins freely with no binding, and has between 0.020" (.5mm) and 0.040" (1mm) clearance between the impeller and the inside wall. I measured the inside diameter of the wear ring (now without the liner) and it varies between 146.3 and 146.6 mm.
So my big question, since I am desperately trying to get this in the water this coming week for the kids to mess around on, is, can I just use this as is without the liner. I am not looking for killer performance. Just for them to play around in the bay. I can do a major overhaul in the fall.