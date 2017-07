Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Starter Solenoid on 99 GSX question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 86 Starter Solenoid on 99 GSX question Is this hookup correct with the starter solenoid?

My bottom cable with the little wire on it as well goes to the battery and the top one goes to the starter.

Does it matter which one is on top or which one is on the bottom? I think its as long as little wire is with cable going to battery, correct? Or no?



Attached Images File_000 (2).jpeg (2.15 MB, 1 views)

