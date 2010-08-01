Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Factory Pipe WR3 Chamber #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Grand Rapids, MI Age 26 Posts 122 FS: Factory Pipe WR3 Chamber Factory Pipe WR3 Chamber for sale!



I picked this up for my Rocker Blaster build because at the time B1 Mod chambers were a hot commodity and couldn't fine one.



It's WR3 chamber, with no cracks or dents.

Plan was the reposition the stringer to angle towards the back. It did fit in a superjet & blaster as is between the engine and gas tank (I'm running a rear water box on my blaster). Never did reposition and correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe it will fit in a VXR with a 90 Degree coupler into the waterbox.





Feel free to ask questions and 180 O.B.O





Also have an XiR chamber I may consider selling.









FullSizeR.jpgIMG_0008.jpg







Custom Rocker Blaster!

