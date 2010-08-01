Factory Pipe WR3 Chamber for sale!
I picked this up for my Rocker Blaster build because at the time B1 Mod chambers were a hot commodity and couldn't fine one.
It's WR3 chamber, with no cracks or dents.
Plan was the reposition the stringer to angle towards the back. It did fit in a superjet & blaster as is between the engine and gas tank (I'm running a rear water box on my blaster). Never did reposition and correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe it will fit in a VXR with a 90 Degree coupler into the waterbox.
Feel free to ask questions and 180 O.B.O
Also have an XiR chamber I may consider selling.
FullSizeR.jpgIMG_0008.jpg