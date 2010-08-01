Anyone have any experience with/ recommendations for different axial clearance rating bearings in the skat 75mm hub magnum pumps? Meaning "CN" (nominal), or "C3" (slightly above nominal). Seems like people use C3s on solas pumps and generally the nominal clearance bearings will bind up once pressed in. Solas pump generally seem to have more of a history with bearing issues from fitment though.
I am not sure what OEM specifies other than the 6303-2RS. Which, if nominal clearance, may not fit as intended with the press amount used on the stainless magnum.
From Koyo
The nominal axial clearance is 3-18 micron
The c3 clearance is 11-25 micron
My only hesitance for not just using C3 would be the additional movement the extra clearance would give to the impeller. May not be huge, but dont want it to be potentially wearing the pump more if it doesnt have to be.
Any thoughts would be appreciated!