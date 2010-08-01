Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: VE 920 sleeves #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 315 VE 920 sleeves Picked up a ski with busted VE top end. Guy said a few years back he spoke to riva and they had some sleeves on the shelf, I haven't contacted them yet but I will, I know they stopped two stroke work a few years ago. Anyone else have a lead on one or two sleeves for this setup. I've read through all the posts about the issues with VE but I'd like to get it going anyways and give it a shot. The ski is completely built and tuned around the current setup, I'd rather get it back that way than start messing with jetting etc to tune in a stock cylinder. Or if anyone has a reasonably priced big bore 800 top end I might be interested. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

