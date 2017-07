Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Water up to Flywheel in 99 GSX-L #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location NE Arkansas Age 56 Posts 4 Water up to Flywheel in 99 GSX-L Got some water in my 99 GSX-L , auto bilge pump brought level down to motor mounts (lowest I could mount pump). Rode it the rest of the day, water stayed at that level (hitting flywheel).



The vacuum bailers didn't take the rest of the water out.



Took it home and checked the lines, one was kinked behind the VST motor, but the other one was clear, and held vacuum when I caped the white tube in rear of pump and held closed the tiny hole in the 90 degree fitting.



What else can I check?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,910 Re: Water up to Flywheel in 99 GSX-L Here's a few items you can start to check/do:



- Be sure the bailer hoses/tubes are mounted at the highest point the hose can be mounted(normally mounted above the exhaust hose)

- check the rubber accordion boot at the right side of the pump at the rear of the ski on the VTS trim rod for tears and be sure the clamp is a smooth banded clamp and NOT a worm gear clamp with slots for grip as it will tear the boot and cause leaks

- worn carbon ring not seated flush with the floating ring

- casting plugs(round welded caps) on exhaust pipe are leaking from a failed weld(common)

- cylinder drain tubes(on the back/lower rear of the cylinders) are not secured with zip ties/clamp or is partially disconnected

- black plastic nut isn't tightened down enough or rubber washer from the VTS unit in the rear (at the trim rod) is pinched or has failed(rubber dries out and cracks causing water leaks)

- clamp(s) on cooling lines on head are loose or failed



If Ya find the problem. Report back and tell Us what you found, please. If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules